More YA Books That Take Place in a Single Day

Blackstone Publishing High schoolers Mike and Philomel are hopelessly in love, until Mike screws up their relationship. Mike is devastated about losing Phil, until he begins to notice that reality as he knew it…has changed. Things that seem real and certain — like the color of Phil’s dress — suddenly change, seemingly without reason. Mike begins to have strange dreams and he notices that there’s a voice in his head, like an author, narrating his life. What starts as a story of first love turns into a wildly inventive, metafictional journey about books and the madness behind their creation.

The weather is getting colder and the nights are getting longer, so what better time than to snuggle inside and read an entire book in a single sitting? Okay, maybe not necessarily a single sitting, but there’s something really fun about inhaling large chunks of a book really quickly, and lately I’ve been enjoying the fast paced nature of YA books set over the course of a single day/night. These three books largely take place in a 24 hour time period, which is an exciting feat of plotting and pacing! They also make me happy that I’m at home in my PJs, and if I want to stay up late it’s because I want to squeeze in one more chapter!

Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon When Stevie messes up big time, her girlfriend gives her an ultimatum: decide whether or not she wants to be in a relationship by midnight. Stevie has just a few hours to pull off the most epic apology ever as a snowstorm descends upon Atlanta, and she’ll rely on the help of multiple friends spread across the city to help get her a second chance at love.

Sunny G’s Series of Rash Decisions by Navdeep Singh Dhillon After losing his brother, Sunny G is left with a notebook that he decides to fill with rash decisions. His first one? Changing up his look. He cuts his beard, stops wearing a turban, and decides to debut his new look at prom. When Mindii steals his notebook at prom, Sunny sets off on a wild night of adventures to try and get it back, and finds a life-changing experience he wasn’t expecting.

Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan Primrose Ainsworth is sick of being overlooked, and when her parents decide to delay her coming out into society another year, she takes matters into her own hands by sneaking out for a masquerade ball. But when her cover is nearly blown, she is sent on a wild night of escapades with a handsome and infuriating stranger.

Want more 3 on a YA Theme? We’ve got you covered!