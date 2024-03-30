Young Adult Deals YA Book Deals for March 30, 2024 Deals Mar 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Ones We're Meant to Find by Joan He Get This Deal $2.99 Yolk by Mary HK Choi Get This Deal $2.99 Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews Get This Deal $2.99 Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Fortuna by Lindsay Eagar Get This Deal $2.99 The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $1.99 Burned by Ellen Hopkins Get This Deal $2.99 All The Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again New Historical Fiction for Your Book Club How Public Libraries Are Targeted Right Now—It's Not "Just" Books: Book Censorship News, March 29, 2024 Black Speculative YA Books to Liven Up Your Bookshelves Jimmy Fallon's Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick