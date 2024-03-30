Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals for March 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Ones We're Meant to Find
$2.99 The Ones We're Meant to Find by Joan He
Get This Deal
Yolk
$2.99 Yolk by Mary HK Choi
Get This Deal
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
$2.99 Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
Get This Deal
Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World
$2.99 Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World by Kelly Jensen
Get This Deal
The Family Fortuna
$1.99 The Family Fortuna by Lindsay Eagar
Get This Deal
The Dos and Donuts of Love
$2.99 The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar
Get This Deal
Burned
$1.99 Burned by Ellen Hopkins
Get This Deal
All The Stars and Teeth
$2.99 All The Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace
Get This Deal