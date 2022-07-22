Why I’m Obsessed with BabyLit

Brief Introduction to BabyLit

Utah publisher Gibbs Smith began publishing these books in 2011/2012 based on classic literature. The idea came from Suzanne Taylor, now Chief Creative Officer, and came to life thanks to staffers Jennifer Adams and Alison Oliver. Taylor said to Publishers Weekly: “More than a decade ago, I noticed that there was a resurgence of interest in classic literature — and an interest in finding new ways to explore it and respond to it,” she recalled. “And the idea of redefining the notion of classics to share them with babies occurred to me — it was really a lightning-strike moment!”

They started with a few classics — Alice in Wonderland, Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice, and Romeo and Juliet — and Publishers Weekly reported that in their 10th anniversary year in 2021, they have 95 titles and have sold over 2 million copies in North America. I think a good fourth of that is in my home right now.

In addition to the classic literature, they also have biographical books about naturalists and poets, books about places, distribute Spanish-language books from Lil Libros and more.

Ariana Stein and Patty Rodriguez founded Lil Libros because they wanted to “introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture through picture board books.”