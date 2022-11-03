Where can kids access a large collection of books for free? The library, of course!

So naturally, the library would be one of the best places to donate your books. With that said, it’s important to be mindful when donating. What I mean by that is, consider what types of books they accept, the condition they should be in, if there are any types of books they don’t want, etc.

As a rule, books that are falling apart or heavily damaged are not necessarily worth repairing and donating. Stick to gently used books when donating to libraries. After all, these are kids’ books, and they need to be able to weather many more storms in order to be a useful resource for the library. There are other factors to consider when donating a book, but more on that later.

If you could tell the librarian the name of specific books and collections, that’d be even better! Some libraries will already provide this information online, but others may just give you the location and hours for drop off. You can also check how they use the books by calling or going online.

Some libraries, like the Phoenix Public Library, resell donated books to raise money for library services and programs. They don’t list particular requirements, but they do provide the drop off location and hours for donation. Additionally, if you donate books to the library, they may not end up on the shelves, but rather distributed by the library to teachers and other librarians who apply for a book donation. The Phoenix Public Library has the Bookstorm program where local school librarians and teachers can apply and receive books. Check if your local library has a similar program!