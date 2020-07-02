What Anti-Racism Books Were Americans Requesting At Their Libraries?

During the pandemic lockdown, the American public may not have had physical access to their local libraries. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t utilizing the digital resources provided by their library — even before the murder of George Floyd sparked a groundswell of protests nationwide, anti-racism books drew wide requests across the country. In conjunction with The Washington Post, The Panorama Project, which provides local booksellers with lists of fiction and nonfiction that are seeing demand regionally, dove into the data to explore what anti-racism books were seeing demand at US libraries.

The quarterly Panorama Picks lists dig into anonymized data of digital library holds and breaks that data up by the nine American Booksellers Association regions. What makes Panorama Picks fascinating is the methodology: rather than sticking to the top, most popular titles, the lists look at the books that are also in high demand but not as popular. This gives a great idea of books with regional interest, as well as books that may be worth highlighting and recommending in a broader way. They’re in demand and have the potential for becoming even more desired. For libraries and bookstores, this means ordering additional copies and while many of the books are on backorder, digital editions will likely remain in high demand given the pandemic.

All of the books were categorized as adult titles and, as always, are based on digital requests.

“This is the first time we’ve looked at a period of time based on specific events, and at a specific set of categories related to the publishing industry’s response to those events. It’s also the first time we haven’t limited books’ publication dates to a specific period of time. As a result, the 42 titles we’ve surfaced represent a much deeper collection than we’ve seen in most anti-racist reading lists, many of which you probably wouldn’t have found on a bookstores’ physical shelves back on March 1st. It really demonstrates libraries’ strength when it comes to discovery—whether serendipitous or curated—especially on a regional level,” said Guy LeCharles Gonzalez, Project Lead for the Panorama Project.

In exploring the current popularity of anti-racism books in libraries across America, Panorama Picks did not set a limit on publication dates. Any anti-racism book, published at any time, was considered. The holds at libraries were measured from March 1 to April 21, 2020, which captures the immediate weeks following the murder of Ahmed Arbery.

The national list of most requested anti-racism books were sorted and the top 10 titles were identified. From there, each of the nine regional lists were sorted, removing the top 10 national titles. The regional lists were then sorted by holds per unit, then winnowed down to 15 titles per region.

“Some of the unique titles in each region may seem obvious, but given the mainstream awareness HBO’s Watchmen series brought to the destruction of Black Wall Street, I wonder why Tim Madigan’s The Burning only appeared on the one list represented by Oklahoma libraries. Why was Daniel Hill’s White Awake—a three-year-old title that doesn’t appear to have garnered a single mainstream review—so popular in the Great Lakes, Mountains & Plains, and Pacific Northwest regions?” Gonzalez said.

Eligible books in the sorting were determined by BISAC codes that included Discrimination, Civil Rights, Race and Ethnic Relations, African American Studies, and African American and Black Biographies and Autobiographies.

First, a look at the top 10 anti-racism books in US libraries. None of these will be a surprise, given they are the same titles that have appeared on bestseller lists. Note that it is once again the book by a white female writer topping the list.

White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo How To Be Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad Becoming by Michelle Obama Stamped From The Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi I’m Still Here by Austin Channing Brown The New Jim Crow (10th Anniversary Edition) by Michelle Alexander

Six titles were deemed the most in-demand titles across the nine regions:

Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edition) by Beverly Daniel Tatum The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama

One of the most interesting data points is that of unique demand. These are titles which have unique hold patterns by region and don’t necessarily see the same interest nation-wide. These are the titles worth exploring if you’re a reader looking to add more anti-racism books to your TBR. Beside each title is the region to which it is in unique demand.

As tends to be the case with all Panorama Picks compilation, Hawaii leads the nation in unique demand.

The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernandez (California) America’s Original Sin by Jim Wallis (Hawaii) Heavy by Kiese Laymon (Hawaii) We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Hawaii) The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton (Hawaii) Backlash by George Yancy (Hawaii) The Book of Delights by Ross Gay (Hawaii) Stony The Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Hawaii) The Burning by Tim Madigan (Mountain Plains) Chocolate City by Chris Myers Asch (New Atlantic)

So what are the most popular and in unique demand anti-racism titles by region for spring 2020? Panorama Picks offers fifteen in each.

California

The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edition) by Beverly Daniel Tatum Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernandez An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison All About Love by bell hooks For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood… and the Rest of Y’all Too by Christopher Emdin Tell Me Who You Are by Winona Guo & Priya Vulchi My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall The Racial Healing Handbook by Anneliese A. Singh Mindful of Race by Ruth King

Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum White Awake by Daniel Hill Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall Killing the Black Body by Dorothy Roberts Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison White Guilt by Shelby Steele The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem How To Be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz

Hawaii

The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum America’s Original Sin by Jim Wallis Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt, PhD Heavy by Kiese Laymon We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall White Guilt by Shelby Steele Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde Backlash by George Yancy All About Love by bell hooks The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama Freedom Is A Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde How To Be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming White Kids by Margaret A. Hagerman I Am Not Your Negro by Velvet Films, Inc. Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt, PhD All About Love by bell hooks Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison Tell Me Who You Are by Winona Guo & Priya Vulchi

Mountain and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum The Burning by Tim Madigan White Awake by Daniel Hill Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale The Racial Healing Handbook by Anneliese A. Singh For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood… and the Rest of Y’all Too by Christopher Emdin White Guilt by Shelby Steele I Am Not Your Negro by Velvet Films, Inc. Tell Me Who You Are by Winona Guo & Priya Vulchi The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall How To Be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Oritz

New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum Chocolate City by Chris Myers Asch Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum All About Love by bell hooks The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments by Saidiya Hartman For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood… and the Rest of Y’all Too by Christopher Emdin Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem I Am Not Your Negro by Velvet Films, Inc. The Other Wes Moore by Wes Moore

New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum Rise of the Warrior Cop by Radley Balko Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood… and the Rest of Y’all Too by Christopher Emdin The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Eloquent Rage by Brittney Cooper An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz White Kids by Margaret A. Hagerman Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt, PhD Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama I Am Not Your Negro by Velvet Films, Inc.

Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Fearing The Black Body by Sabrina Strings Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem White Awake by Daniel Hill Radical Dharma by Rev. angel Kyodo williams Killing the Black Body by Dorothy Roberts White Kids by Margaret A. Hagerman Mindful of Race by Ruth King The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale Tell Me Who You Are by Winona Guo & Priya Vulchi White Guilt by Shelby Steele Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison Uprooting Racism by Paul Kivel The Inner Work of Racial Justice by Rhonda V. Magee Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum

Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum Shame by Shelby Steele Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? (20th Anniversary Edn) by Beverly Tatum Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall White Guilt by Shelby Steele My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein How To Be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt, PhD The Racial Healing Handbook by Anneliese A. Singh

Gonzalez points to the need for continued promotion and discussion of these titles, both regionally and nationally.

“Hopefully, publishers and booksellers will look at these lists and see opportunities to make the current surge of interest in racial and social justice topics more than just a one-off marketing initiative,” he said. “There’s clearly an audience to nurture, not to mention the opportunity to be the cultural influencers so many publishers believe themselves to be.”