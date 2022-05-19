We Rate Book Covers With Dogs

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been online long enough, you have probably come across the page We Rate Dogs — if you haven’t come across it, please change that immediately! Trust me, it is worth your time.

The page (which is available across several social platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and has its own merch shop) was started in 2015 by Matt Nelson. In a little over a year, the page gathered over two million followers, went on to publish a book, and even inspired a mobile phone game.

Their socials are filled with pictures of good dogs, which are sent to the admins to be given a rating. They usually rate dogs exclusively, but sometimes people do send in some rare animals (see tweet below), and it’s a joy! I mean, sometimes I cry too with some of the posts, but it is mostly a joy.

Please only send in dogs. This t-rex is very scary. 5/10 …might still pet (vid by @helizabethmicha) https://t.co/Vn6w5w8TO2 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 3, 2016

So, I thought: I love dogs, and I love books, so why not combine my love for both of these things and, in We Rate Dogs fashion, rate book covers with dogs on them?

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Well, that’s exactly what I did, and below are the results.

Sit, Stay, Slay by V. M. Burns This cover is giving me two vibes: Legally Blonde and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Going by the book description, the dog should be a poodle, but I guess that particular collar would go unnoticed amongst all the curls. Sometimes, one needs to make sacrifices for the sake of fashion. 12/10 for the effort.

Rescue You by Elysia Whisler What’s better than one dog? Two dogs! What’s better than two dogs? Two rescue dogs. What’s better than two rescue dogs? Dogs working as matchmakers for two people hurt by love and life. The cover seems to have completely forgotten the love interest of the main character, but it contains a woman living her best life on the beach alongside two dogs. 13/10.

Arsenic And Adobo by Mia P. Manansala This is a murder mystery with loads of food (my favourite), and a dog which, as far as I can remember, is no help to solve the mystery. Still, a dog is a dog, and this dog is called Longanisa, a cool name if I’ve heard one. Furthermore, they do seem to be whispering cooking instructions, which makes this already pretty cover *chef’s kiss*. 14/10.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain by Garth Stein The dog is a bit too close to the camera, but you can see enough of it to know for sure deep in your heart that they are a good boy! Look at that nose! The fluffy ears! And those eyes don’t lie: they’re begging for food. 14/10 for the close-up shot.

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez The dog looks a bit uptight, posing even, but the colours seem to counter the dog’s pose, leading you to believe this might be a fun book. Jokes on you, I peeked at the blurb, and it’s certainly one to wail about. Looking at the cover, though, I want to hug this dog and tell them everything will be okay. And I can’t deny the colours are top-notch. 14/10.

A Spell For Trouble by Esme Addison Where to begin? The cover is giving me someone-is-about-to-get-poisoned vibes, and I love that it seems like the dog has ordered their drink and is now waiting for a friend to arrive, so they can have a little chat about ointments and herbs, in preparation for their next nightly witchy session. 13/10.

Cujo by Stephen King I know that at first sight, it may look like Cujo has a case of the rabies, but it’s probably just hanger speaking. Give them a treat and they’ll be fine in a minute. Also, relatable. 11/10 (lower rating in case their intent is not hunger-related, but truly a bat-shit — read the blurb not to miss this pun, please — intentional murder).

A Three Dog Life by Abigail Thomas At first glance you may think that there is one sleepy dog on this cover but, if you look closely, you’ll find out that there are actually two. Everyone loves a surprise dog, although, going by the title, I do feel robbed of one dog. 14/10.

Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde I can count five dogs in this picture which, again, seems like a robbery, since the title is seven perfect things and I cannot conceive what else they mean by that if not seven perfect doggos. Still, let’s be fair, it’s still a bunch of dogs sleeping on dogs. 15/10.

Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis I am starting to sense a pattern, and I am repeating myself, but if I am promised 15 dogs, the least I expect to get is a cover with 15 dogs. These two seem a bit on edge, which I’d be too if I was living a dog’s life and was then forced to live life like a human (see book description). 13/10.

Watchers by Dean Koontz If there were dog firemen, I think they would look exactly like this. Which probably means I am not always a good judge of character since, according to the book description, this dog is evil and filled with red flags. I could probably fix them though and, failing that, they would still look great in a calendar. 14/10.

We Rate Dogs by Matt Nelson The book of the books had to make its way into this post, of course. Finally, a cover that promises something and then delivers. Look at all these good babies. 15/10.

I hope you have enjoyed this little trip rating book covers with dogs, and the dogs in them.

When setting up your own rating system, remember that, deep inside, these are all great dogs (with the probable exception of Cujo, but… we don’t talk about Cujo).

Craving more? Book Riot has a whole archive dedicated to dogs.