3 Upcoming Books to Add to Your TBR Right Now

Set in a mildly steampunky alternative London in the 1950s, Marion Lane follows Miss Brickett’s Investigations & Inquiries, a secret organization of anonymous detectives who work in the old hidden tunnels under the city. No one knows who the detectives are, just that if you have a problem or a tip about a crime, you write it on a piece of paper and slip it into one of the many pneumatic tube drop-off slots around the city, and it gets taken care of somehow.

Marion Lane is a young woman who has been working for Miss Brickett’s for four months when something dreadful happens: an employee is found murdered. And since strangers from aboveground can’t come down into the agency’s tunnels, the killer must be someone at Miss Brickett’s. When Marion’s friend and colleague is accused of the crime, Marion takes it upon herself to solve it—even if it means breaking rules and losing her job and possibly her life. With the help of a couple of other agents—who she may or may not be able to trust—she attempts to escape detection as she detects around the detective agency. (Detect, detect, detect!)

(Content warning for mentions of murder, violence, chemical use, description of suicide on page, and gore.)

