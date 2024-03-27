15 Unique Book Editions That Make Perfect Gifts

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Giving books as gifts is a dicey endeavor. What if you get someone a book they already have? Or a book they’ve read and hated? If you know someone (including yourself!) has a collection of books, adding another edition of a beloved book is the perfect way to augment a collection. Some ways to do this are by seeking out first editions, signed copies, international editions, or even translations. Another way is to find collector’s editions.

This trend of collector’s editions may seem like a new thing, with book subscription boxes and retailers promising foiled covers and sprayed edges. In fact, there have been presses dedicated to making special editions of books for ages. The Kelmscott Press, founded in 1891 by the Arts and Crafts movement designer William Morris, is credited with bringing back attention to the art of bookmaking. Their elaborate, Gothic revival printings of classics like Beowulf and Chaucer’s works are spectacular. And, only 300 copies of each title were printed, so good luck getting your hands on one.