As is evident from the title, this book is the memoir of a brave Muslim woman and her perpetual fight with the world to find herself. Forging an identity for yourself is not easy, especially in a world that treats homosexuality as a crime. As an Ahmadi Muslim, Habib has been a victim of xenophobia in her homeland of Pakistan. She moved to Canada with her family to escape the violence that they found themselves in the midst of. After a lot of familial as well as social turmoil, Habib finally found her footing, thus becoming an inspiration for millions of women like her.