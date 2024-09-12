Twelve Book Club Picks For September 2024

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. 12 Book Club Picks For September 2024, From Reese’s 100th Pick to Matzah Book Soup Welcome to September, where the vibes are all about kids being back in school, many readers are hoping for relief from the excessive heat that will come with fall weather, the countdown for Halloween has begun, and a bunch of great book clubs have announced their new picks! As per my monthly tradition I’ve rounded up book clubs that offer a variety of great choices, are almost all virtual — or have a virtual component — and allow you to join in as much or as little as fits with your reading life.

5 Articles I Never Wrote for Book Riot I don't know why, but my brain is wired to endlessly come up with ideas of how to talk about books. I never get bored of it. Every day, I have to stop in the middle of what I'm doing (having a shower, walking the dogs, editing a post) to note down a post idea. So, I thought I'd guide you through a brief tour of five ideas off my list I never got around to writing, and likely never will. New Magical Realism Books to Read Right Now This year has brought a ton of amazing new magical realism books for us to dive into when we're looking for that bit of magic. The eight reads below include both historical fiction and contemporary stories, a little bit of romance, and even a work on nonfiction exploring magical realism and the effects of colonization on our collective imaginations.