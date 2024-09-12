The Best Romance Books That Went Under the Radar in 2023

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

Today, you can look forward to motocross rivals turned lovers, a bodyguard/nanny romance, and a few recommendations to help with a certain reading challenge. Enjoy!

I know it’s only September and that we still have three other months to get through. However, it is also true that this time of the year seems to go by the fastest, and in a year that has seemed to breeze by already, I don’t anticipate that feeling going away. This time of the year is also when people start to try to catch up on their reading challenges before December.

When James took on a new role as the bodyguard for the Prince of Norway, he didn’t expect to end up on an island with a couple of unruly children and their nanny, Laila. What makes matters worse is that he has a romantic history with her: he broke Laila’s heart. Laila took this job to be close to her grandmother, so seeing James is the last thing she expected or wanted. As they work together, they discover that their story is far from over, although this time, the ending may be happier.

Roe learned early on that the only person she can depend on is herself. Santiago has always been the one who takes care of those around him. When their paths cross on the motocross circuit, a rivalry instantly ignites. But something else sparks too, making it seem that, despite the differences in their past, they’re meant to be together.

As long-time readers know, Book Riot does our own challenge — the Read Harder Challenge — and has for many years. While it can sometimes be tricky to find romance novels that satisfy all the prompts, it is a challenge that I like undertaking sometimes. The one I’m helping out with today is “Read a Book That Went Under the Radar in 2023”, which is relatively easy, since it is all subjective to the reader. These are my recommendations for that one.

Just As You Are by Camille Kellogg When Nether Fields, the queer magazine where Liz and her roommates work, is at risk of going under, it is saved at the eleventh hour by two wealthy lesbians, Daria and Bailey. While Liz is grateful, the change in ownership takes some adjustment, especially with Daria and her dismissive, standoffish nature. When Liz hears her dissing her listicles, she’s ready to write the other woman off completely. However, as they spend more time together, Liz discovers the layers to Daria and finds it increasingly difficult to deny the draw between the two of them.

Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen Olivia and Bennett are matchmakers who use the Chinese zodiac to match their clients. Olivia, having inherited her grandmother’s business, follows her established guidelines, whereas Bennett has created an app that uses sexual chemistry and “animal attraction.” When she calls him out on the shallowness of the app, he issues a challenge; they will find each other a match using their respective methods, with whoever falls in love first losing. But when they fall for one another, will they admit it or let their pride get in the way of true love?

We were fortunate to have fall weather this last weekend and I was overjoyed to feel that brisk crisp in the air. I was able to actually put on a long sleeve shirt! (Even if I did have the roll the sleeves up later.)

I also need to make a correction to the last send of Kissing Books. The author of Casket Case is Lauren Evans, not Laura. Apologies for that!

