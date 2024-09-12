In a video going viral, Tim Walz speaks out against anti-LGBTQ book bans and gun control inaction. Plus, more queer book news and reviews.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I follow hundreds of queer book blogs and scour the news for mentions of queer books, so I’m here to share with you all the latest in queer book news, reviews, and interviews. This week, Tim Walz comments on book bans, Hayley Kiyoko announces a new book, and more. Tim Walz Tells Off Republicans for Banning Books About Gay Penguins While Allowing School Shootings to Continue A video of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz at the national dinner for the Human Rights Campaign has gone viral. In it, he addresses the warped priorities of the Republican party, which is pushing to ban books like And Tango Makes Three — a picture book about two male penguins raising a chick together, based on real penguins — instead of addressing school shootings.