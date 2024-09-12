5 Articles I Never Wrote for Book Riot

I’ve been writing for Book Riot since 2015, which means I’m rapidly approaching ten years of writing about books. During that time, I’ve written a post every week or two pretty consistently — until I was hired full-time in 2021, and I started writing much more. I’ve also run my own book blog for more than ten years and have made BookTube videos for years, both for my own channel and for Book Riot. I even dabbled in BookTok for a bit. You might wonder: after roughly a thousand essays, reviews, videos, and podcasts, don’t you run out of ideas of what to write about?

I’m pleased — if a little horrified — to report that my answer is “absolutely not.” In fact, in addition to my own articles, I also assign topics to contributors every month. I keep a running list of things I want to write about and that I’d like to see other writers tackle. Narrowing it down to just the things I want to write about, I currently am at about 400 topics that I have yet to tackle.