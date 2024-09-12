5 Articles I Never Wrote for Book Riot
I’ve been writing for Book Riot since 2015, which means I’m rapidly approaching ten years of writing about books. During that time, I’ve written a post every week or two pretty consistently — until I was hired full-time in 2021, and I started writing much more. I’ve also run my own book blog for more than ten years and have made BookTube videos for years, both for my own channel and for Book Riot. I even dabbled in BookTok for a bit. You might wonder: after roughly a thousand essays, reviews, videos, and podcasts, don’t you run out of ideas of what to write about?
I’m pleased — if a little horrified — to report that my answer is “absolutely not.” In fact, in addition to my own articles, I also assign topics to contributors every month. I keep a running list of things I want to write about and that I’d like to see other writers tackle. Narrowing it down to just the things I want to write about, I currently am at about 400 topics that I have yet to tackle.
I don’t know why, but my brain is wired to endlessly come up with ideas of how to talk about books. I never get bored of it. Every day, I have to stop in the middle of what I’m doing (having a shower, walking the dogs, editing a post) to note down a post idea.
So, I thought I’d guide you through a brief tour of five ideas off my list I never got around to writing, and likely never will. Starting with…
The Gay Romance Moby Dick Should Have Been
Those are just a few of my hundreds of post ideas. As I browsed through, I realized I still expect to write some of them…even though they’ve been wallowing in a Google Doc for ten years. Hope springs eternal!
