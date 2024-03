This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every year since 2003, March 25th has been celebrated as Tolkien Reading Day to mark the day that the Ring was destroyed. In honor of Tolkien Reading Day, 33 of J. R. R. Tolkien's ebooks are on sale today for $1.99 to $3.99! Here are just a few, but you can see them all on Amazon.