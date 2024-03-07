This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You Can Stay in a Hidden Library in St. Paul’s Cathedral

For one night only, a “hidden” library in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London will be available to book for two guests for 7 pounds. You can sign up to try to grab the March 15th date on March 12th (I guess some sort of lottery system picks who gets it?). This also appears to be some sort of sponsored deal with PRH, but you know what, it worked on me.

First New Haruki Murakami Novel in Six Years Lands This Fall

Looks like this is the UK street date, but I am sure The City and Its Uncertain Walls won’t tarry too long to arrive stateside. From the publisher’s description: “a love story, a quest, an ode to books and to the libraries that house them, and a parable for these strange post-pandemic times… a singular and towering achievement by one of modern literature’s most important writers.” Let’s gooooooooo.

Character Limit to Chronicle The Mess That Was (Is) Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter

Now we are talking. Investigative reporters from one of the last bastions of investigative reporting (the NYT) getting into the actual acquisition (awkwardly done), takeover (extremely messy), and on-going operation (look awayyyyyy) of Twitter by one Elon Musk. The stories are going to be wild.

In the Beginning, There Was Marilynne Robinson

Ok, so this one is for me. Briallen Hopper goes long on Marilynne Robinson’s new book, Reading Genesis. I am going to be reading all of the Reading Genesis stuff coming out over the next couple of weeks.

A Small Delight

I linked yesterday to the news of an upcoming stage production of Othello, startting Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. The internet did its thing and surfaced for me this clip of Denzel and Colbert trading Shakespeare off the dome. Worth three minutes of your screen time.

The State of EReaders

On the most recent episode of First Edition, Jason Snell of sixcolors.com, and ereader connoisseur, joined me to talk about the state of ereaders, what makes a good ereader, a couple of interesting, oddball new devices, and more.