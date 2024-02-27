Saturday Night Live Skewers Truman Capote & More Book News

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Saturday Night Live Skewers Truman Capote

I haven’t been watching the confusingly titled Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, but I have heard good things about it (or rather the performances specifically). I do know the backstory, and while I didn’t expect SNL to take the chance to poke at Capote’s let’s call it “fraught” relationship with the high-society women he befriended, it is fertile ground. Yang eats this up.

Jesmyn Ward Signs New Three-Book Deal with Scribner

An essay collection next year, followed by new novels in 2027 and 2029. That Jesmyn Ward is writing new books isn’t really a surprise of course, but I do think it is notable that she is staying at Scribner, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster. I am looking at any and all data points about how S&S is going to run under KKR. Filing this one under “steady as she goes.”

Library Social Media Rockstar Resigning from Job For Mental Health Reasons

Mychal Threets, aka The Internet’s Favorite Librarian, is resigning from his library job due to online harassment (with Twitter cited specifically). Somebody in publishing should snap this guy up to do their social videos for them. Or maybe even smarter: The American Library Association. Dismayingly unsurprised to see this and hope he takes care of himself.

