How Much Money Do Writers Really Make?

Don’t Quit Your Day Job

One of the things that surprised me most when I went from starry-eyed book lover to industry insider was how few authors are able to make a full-time living from writing. LitHub and Dirt are collaborating on a new series about “the myth of a the middle class writer,” and it should probably be required reading for anyone dreaming of getting their first book deal and striking it rich.

The median gross pre-tax income of full-time, established authors was $25,000 per year, only $10,000 of which was from book-related sources. In contrast, in 1989, the median author income was $23,000, not adjusted for inflation.

Had their income kept up with inflation, authors would be earning close to $58k now, which would put them very close to the average salary here in the U.S. There are many ways to spin a response to this, and “pay writers more” is certainly a valid one. But publishing is already feeling the pinch of higher costs, so something else will have to give, too. I’d love to see a real conversation about what a “fewer, better” model could look like.