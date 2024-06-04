The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
New releases, horror picks, and more on on the docket today at Book Riot:
The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
We’re almost halfway through 2024, if you can believe it, which means taking a good hard look at our reading goals for the year. Are you on track to complete them? Or do you need to change pace? One of the most popular reading challenges is on Goodreads, which just asks you how many books you plan to read this year. At this halfway point, Goodreads has put together a list of the books that have been added to users’ 2024 Goodreads challenges the most so far.
10 Must-Read New Nonfiction Releases for June 2024
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected ten of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in June. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
Colorado Passes Anti-Book Ban Bill for Public Libraries
Books that are challenged in libraries without a reconsideration policy cannot be removed, and books cannot be removed if the process to evaluate them is not followed. This ensures that there are policies and that those policies are unable to be manipulated before, during, or after a book is reviewed.
10 New Horror Books Coming Out in June to Give You the Chills
This month is especially exciting because we’re getting several books that were on my personal list of most anticipated books of the year. A new horror banger from Paul Tremblay? Creepy debut adult fiction from Nicola Yoon? An absolutely chilling debut novel from Monika Kim? I’m on pins and needles. I’m so excited for these books to come out. But there are so many horror books to give you the chills during this spooky month. Here are ten that you have to add to your TBR right now.
The Best New Book Releases Out June 4, 2024
June has plenty of exciting new releases, many of them out today! I can only name a few here, but you can find more in our round-ups of the Best New SFF Books Out June 2024 and the Best New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024.
For even more new releases out this week, check out today’s episode of All the Books. Liberty and I talk about books like Prairie Edge by Conor Kerr, There Is No Ethan: How Three Women Caught America’s Biggest Catfish by Anna Akbari, Swift River by Essie Chambers, Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy, Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin and more.
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.