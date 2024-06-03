How June Is Now? 10 New SFF Books Out June 2024

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Happy start to the summer, all you sci-fi and fantasy fans! It’s the perfect time to hit the beach and read about monsters and fairies and aliens, or stare up into the warm night sky, waiting for the mother ship to come back for you. (No? Just me?) Like the months before it, June is filled to the brim with amazing SFF book releases guaranteed to delight your brainworms. In fact, there are so many, it might be hard to know where to start. That’s why we have this list of ten new SFF books out in June 2024!

We’ve included something here for everyone! There’s a romantasy about a retired soul devourer who now works as a barista; a house robot on the run after killing its owner so it can get out and see the world; a galaxy heist involving alien artifacts and the survival of another planet; a ghost trying to get back in touch with her old life; a steampunk story of tense train travel on the wastelands; two friends tricked (by a fox, natch) into walking through a door into a fantasy world, where they become trapped; and more!