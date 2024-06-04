10 Must-Read New Nonfiction Releases for June 2024

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

June days here in the South are filled with buckets of iced tea and evenings spent on your deck or front porch. As an introvert, I must admit I am more likely to be seen with a book than to be spotted chatting with a neighbor. If you’re an early riser, you may catch glimpses of other early birds listening to audiobooks as they hike through nature preserves or ride their bikes on the local trials. On hot and humid afternoons, folks scurry into coffee shops and sit with a drink as they pour over their new bookish purchases.

Of course, true stories are my jam and the love of my book-obsessed life. There’s nothing like opening up a biography of one of my favorite disabled Black historical figures. Or maybe I’ll dive into a memoir of a Korean American woman searching for her biological mother back in South Korea. Or perhaps I’ll fall headlong into a history of the diverse explorers who began to map out North America. The possibilities are endless.