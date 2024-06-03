The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
We’re almost halfway through 2024, if you can believe it, which means taking a good hard look at our reading goals for the year. Are you on track to complete them? Or do you need to change pace? One of the most popular reading challenges is on Goodreads, which just asks you how many books you plan to read this year. At this halfway point, Goodreads has put together a list of the books that have been added to users’ 2024 Goodreads challenges the most so far.
The Goodreads list has 108 books separated into nine different categories: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Romance, Young Adult, and General Nonfiction. Each category is arranged by popularity.
If you’ve been keeping up with our weekly The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week feature, some of these titles will look very familiar to you. Others, though, are classics, like Frankenstein by Mary Shelley — or older releases, like Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro.
Here’s a selection of the most read books of the 2024 Goodreads reading challenge (so far).
Fiction
Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Historical Fiction
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
Fantasy
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Babel by R. F. Kuang
Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
Science Fiction
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
The Measure by Nikki Erlick
This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
All Systems Red by Martha Wells
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Find all 108 of the most read book at Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
