Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
a photo of a woman reading on a couch with bookshelves in the background and stacks on books on a table
News

The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

We’re almost halfway through 2024, if you can believe it, which means taking a good hard look at our reading goals for the year. Are you on track to complete them? Or do you need to change pace? One of the most popular reading challenges is on Goodreads, which just asks you how many books you plan to read this year. At this halfway point, Goodreads has put together a list of the books that have been added to users’ 2024 Goodreads challenges the most so far.

The Goodreads list has 108 books separated into nine different categories: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Romance, Young Adult, and General Nonfiction. Each category is arranged by popularity.

If you’ve been keeping up with our weekly The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week feature, some of these titles will look very familiar to you. Others, though, are classics, like Frankenstein by Mary Shelley — or older releases, like Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Here’s a selection of the most read books of the 2024 Goodreads reading challenge (so far).

Fiction

yellowface book cover

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

Historical Fiction

cover of The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

Fantasy

bookshops and bonedust book cover

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Babel by R. F. Kuang

Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree

The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

Science Fiction

Chain Gang All Stars cover

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The Measure by Nikki Erlick

This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

All Systems Red by Martha Wells

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Find all 108 of the most read book at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream