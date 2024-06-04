The Best New Book Releases Out June 4, 2024

Happy Pride Month! If you’re looking for some LGBTQ books to add to your TBR this month, I have a few queer new releases to share with you this week, but you can also check out The Hottest Queer Books of Summer 2024 and The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month, According to Goodreads. And if you want to keep up with new LGBTQ book releases and recommendations, you can sign up for the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter.

June has plenty of exciting new releases, many of them out today! I can only name a few here, but you can find more in our round-ups of the Best New SFF Books Out June 2024 and the Best New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024.