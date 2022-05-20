10 Marvel Characters You Should Read For AAPI Month: The List List #485
at Goodreads: 24 Hit Speculative Fiction Novels of 2022 (So Far)
at Tor: 5 Books That Get Demon Summoning Right
at Electric Lit: 7 Short Story Collections that Feel Psychedelic
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Queer Contemporary Cozy Mysteries
at Five Books: My Top Five Content Writing Books
at CBR: 10 Marvel Characters You Should Read For AAPI Month
at Buzzfeed: 15 Books Centering Around Queer Joy To Pick Up This International Day Against Homophobia And Transphobia
at Autostraddle: 10 Sporty Gay Romance and YA Books
at New York Times: 11 New Books We Recommend This Week
at Epic Reads: 17 Books That Will Have You On TikTok Sobbing Uncontrollably
at POPSUGAR: 82 Thriller and Mystery Books to Sink Your Teeth Into
at Riveted Lit: 19 Books That Will Make You Laugh
at Crime Reads: 8 Biological Horror Movies Guaranteed to Make Your Skin Crawl