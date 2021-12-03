Five Sapphic Winter Holiday Romances: The List List #478

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks Isolde de Lara considers her wedding day to be her death day. To end a years-long war, she is to marry vampire king Adrian Aleksandr Vasiliev, and kill him. But her attempt is thwarted, and Adrian threatens that if Isolde tries kill him again, he will raise her as the undead. So, Isolde seeks other ways to defy him and survive the brutal vampire court. Despite their undeniable chemistry, she wonders why the king—fierce, savage, merciless—chose her as consort. The answer will shatter her world.

at Goodreads: The 51 Most Read Books of the 2021 Goodreads Reading Challenge

at Electric Lit: 11 Books With Millennial Narrators Who Are Children of Immigrants

at LGBTQ Reads: Fave Five: Sapphic Winter Holiday Romances

at The New York Times: 100 Notable Books of 2021

at Tor: Five SFF Books About Road Trips

at Buzzfeed: Here Are The Books That BookTok Is Highly Anticipating In 2022

at Epic Reads: 20 Feminist Books to Read While You’re Dismantling the Patriarchy

at AudioFile: 7 Audiobooks for the Youngest Listeners

POPSUGAR: 34 Books You Need to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

at Riveted Lit: Find What Book Pairs Perfectly with Your Favorite Marvel Movie

at Lithub: The 36 Best (Old) Books We Read in 2021

at CBR: 10 Must Read Marvel Comics For Christmas

at Five Books: The Best Five Books On Epistemology

at Crime Reads: 10 Underappreciated American Noirs of the Late 1950s and the 1960s