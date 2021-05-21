36 Excellent Science Fiction And Fantasy Books From AAPI Authors: The List List #450

One World, publishers of ANGEL & HANNAH by Ishle Yi Park The sweeping, unforgettable story of an interracial couple in 1990s New York City who are determined to protect their love against all odds—a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet. The poetry of Angel and Hannah’s relationship is dynamic, arresting, observant, and magical, conveying the intimacies and sacrifices of love and family and the devastating realities of struggle and loss.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Business Insider: 16 Bestselling Books That Will Help You Be More Successful In Life

at Buzzfeed: 36 Excellent Science Fiction And Fantasy Books From AAPI Authors

at Country Living: These 18 Books by Asian American Authors Are Must-Reads

at CBR: 10 Best Comic Book Movies From The 1990s, Ranked

at Electric Literature: 8 New and Forthcoming Books by Writers from the Indian Diaspora

at Glamour: The Best Books to Read On Your First Post-Vax Vacation

at NBC News: 14 Notable Books by Asian American Authors To Read In 2021

at NPR: Engaging With Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month: A Reading List

at POPSUGAR: 25 of the Greatest Queer YA Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

at Tor.com: Five SFF Books That Showcase Siblings at Their Core