The Biggest Book Club Books To Look For This Fall

Fall book club picks, historical fiction for kids, the most interesting questions in books, and more today on Book Riot:
The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall
There’s a natural breeze and I can smell people cooking soup. And listen, I am all for leaving this hell of a summer behind us. Turns out the book world is, too. As various fall reading lists have been popping up, I’ve selected a few books that I think will be on everyone’s TBRs this fall.
The 10 Most Interesting Questions in the World of Books and Reading
Book news itself wasn’t something we did much when Book Riot first started, but it has become and important part of what we do: from the Book Riot Podcast to Today in Books to Literary Activism and so on. Some stories come and go, but there are some stories that are part of fundamental questions that the book world is asking and trying to answer. Here are the ten that I find to be the most important at the moment.
8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones
I have some recommended fantasy books about mythologies, faraway kingdoms, otherworldly realms, and fierce witches. These books can be read in any order; they work well on their own, having their own sets of characters and conflicts while remaining fully connected to the series. The preceding books may not be necessary, but reading them first may enrich your overall reading experience.
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at 30
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of The Shawshank Redemption, here is our Book Nerd Movie Club episode about the novella and film. A classic.
10 Best Non-Superhero Comics Made into Movies
While I definitely enjoy my superhero movies (and am waiting for someone to adapt Squirrel Girl), I’m also pleased to find comic book movies based on comics that are not superhero comics. Some argue that comics are not a genre but a medium of expression. When you think about the sheer amount of comic books out there from historical nonfiction, romance, science fiction, and more, it makes sense that superhero comics are not the only ones that make it to the big screen.
Must-Read Graphic Memoirs
Almost a decade ago, I read Majane Satrapi’s Persepolis for the first time. I’d never realized before that a memoir could be told like a graphic novel. I’d never thought of how the text and the images could work together to tell someone’s story. This started my love of graphic memoirs, and since Persepolis, I’ve discovered so many favorites. Today, we’re looking at two graphic memoirs that are must-reads. But first, let’s jump into bookish goods!
Bookish Gifts for Plant Lovers
Having a home full of books and plants is really the best of both worlds, isn’t it? You can read while surrounded by beautiful greenery without subjecting yourself to fickle weather and mosquitos. But plant lovers also know their love of flora comes with added responsibility. The more potted friends you have in your home, the longer your list of things to water, fertilize, and worry about when leaves turn from green to yellow to brown. That’s why plenty of these gifts shout your love of plants without adding to your caretaking load.
