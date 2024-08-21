The Biggest Book Club Books To Look For This Fall

Fall book club picks, historical fiction for kids, the most interesting questions in books, and more today on Book Riot: The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall There’s a natural breeze and I can smell people cooking soup. And listen, I am all for leaving this hell of a summer behind us. Turns out the book world is, too. As various fall reading lists have been popping up, I’ve selected a few books that I think will be on everyone’s TBRs this fall.

The 10 Most Interesting Questions in the World of Books and Reading Book news itself wasn’t something we did much when Book Riot first started, but it has become and important part of what we do: from the Book Riot Podcast to Today in Books to Literary Activism and so on. Some stories come and go, but there are some stories that are part of fundamental questions that the book world is asking and trying to answer. Here are the ten that I find to be the most important at the moment. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones I have some recommended fantasy books about mythologies, faraway kingdoms, otherworldly realms, and fierce witches. These books can be read in any order; they work well on their own, having their own sets of characters and conflicts while remaining fully connected to the series. The preceding books may not be necessary, but reading them first may enrich your overall reading experience. THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at 30 On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of The Shawshank Redemption, here is our Book Nerd Movie Club episode about the novella and film. A classic.