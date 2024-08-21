The 10 Most Interesting Questions in the World of Books and Reading

Book news itself wasn’t something we did much when Book Riot first started, but it has become and important part of what we do: from the Book Riot Podcast to Today in Books to Literary Activism and so on. Some stories come and go, but there are some stories that are part of fundamental questions that the book world is asking and trying to answer. Here are the ten that I find to be the most important at the moment. In no particular order: What is the Ceiling for Audiobooks? In the most recent episode of First Edition, Brenna Kalmer of Circana said that last quarter, audiobooks eclipsed ebooks in sales for the first time ever. Now, for those following sales patterns, this isn’t terribly surprising: audiobooks have been growing faster than ebooks for years now, and it was just a matter of time. But the time is here. Now what is possible? Audiobooks are growing much faster than print sales, though print book sales are still four times larger than digital audio. So even at double digit annual growth, it is hard to imagine audiobooks pulling even with paper. But could it be half in my lifetime? I think it is possible. Which brings me to the next question….

Can Spotify Be Pepsi to Audible’s Coke? Whenever someone gets worked up about Amazon as a monopoly or the DOJ floats the possibility of some sort of antitrust action, I want to get up like Sally Field in the workshop with a sign that says “START WITH AUDIBLE.” Amazon’s acquisition of Audible in 2008 for $300 million seemed hefty then and an absolute Danny Ocean-led heist now. Publishers have had a love-hate relationship with Audible, even more than Amazon, because while Audible has been a key driver of audio sales (that device in your pocket you keep looking at being the other), it hasn’t always been the most transparent partner (it would shock you to know what publishers don’t know about their sales on Audible). Enter Spotify. More transparency. A juicy new set of consumers. A good rate. And 15-hours packed in with consumer subscriptions already. As is often the case, the upstart is providing a better deal than the incumbent in an effort to gain market share–and so far it seems to be working. I have heard that Spotify is already doing 10% of Audible’s sales, and that is a ton! Like the audio/print split, parity isn’t on the table really. But Pepsi does half of Coke’s case volume and that seems to me not inconceivable here. The Deep Dive Newsletter From Book Riot’s editorial desk, find insights, opinions, and deep dives written by experts and tailored for the consummate Book Nerd who wants to know even more about all things books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Is Romantasy Here to Stay? Sometimes trends turn into mainstays. Sometimes they turn out to be fads. Remember adult coloring books? Fad. But YA didn’t exist 50 years ago either. So wither #romantasy? New imprints are forming. Traditional publishers are acquiring at scale. BookTok still seems enamored. Seems positive, right? My closest comp here is the dystopia craze of a decade ago, which burst and bloom…and then busted (I would read a longfrom piece about what the hell happened with the end of the Divergent series. Woof). That turned out to be a microburst in the YA atmosphere rather than the formation of a new climate. I would bet Romantasy will turn out to be similar, just in romance. I am long romance, but right now I would short romantasy. Is Using Copyrighted Books to Train AI Going to be Legal or Not? I have the somewhat contrarian opinion among people who care about books about AI and training on books insofar as I am not absolutely sure that it is piracy. I am not sure that it isn’t either mind you, but people who write books, or write about books, are sure it is theft. I’ve written a couple thousand posts for Book Riot on the open web, so I know my sentences are part of Claude and ChatGPT and others. And while I am not thrilled about that, I can’t quite figure out how to think about it. I can console myself with the knowledge that the American legal establishment isn’t sure either and in the coming years there will be plenty of testimony, deliberation, appeal, and verdict. It does remind me of the heady days of Napster. Remember when that was cool and fine and fun…until it wasn’t. And I would be OK with that. But it wouldn’t surprise me either to wake up in the year 2039 and the legal and cultural attitude toward using public information in AI models was more of a shrug of the shoulders. And I maybe could be OK with that too.