Must-Read Graphic Memoirs

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

I always have PLENTY of fall birthdays on my list, and I think these adorable bookmarks have just the right personal touch. $13

Almost a decade ago, I read Majane Satrapi’s Persepolis for the first time. I’d never realized before that a memoir could be told like a graphic novel. I’d never thought of how the text and the images could work together to tell someone’s story. This started my love of graphic memoirs, and since Persepolis, I’ve discovered so many favorites. Today, we’re looking at two graphic memoirs that are must-reads. But first, let’s jump into bookish goods!

In Good Talk, Mira Jacob describes how her son asked her why his Jewish paternal grandparents would vote for Trump, a man who hated immigrants, like Mira and her parents. This question launches her into even more questions that she’s not quite sure how to answer. She works through these conversations in Good Talk, illustrating them on the page and giving readers a fuller picture. I read this graphic memoir while waiting for a delayed flight at the airport. I felt consumed, and barely even noticed spending the extra four hours surrounded by disgruntled passengers.

Chris La Tray always knew he was Indigenous, even if his father never acknowledged it, but it wasn’t until he was at his father’s funeral that he seriously began looking into his family’s past. Becoming Little Shell follows La Tray’s experience finding and learning more about his tribe, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and its 150-year history of seeking federal recognition.

In this new biography, Alexis Pauline Gumbs explores the life of Audre Lorde. Gumbs is the first biographer to take full advantage of Lorde’s archives, making Survival Is a Promise a stunning portrait of this monumental writer.

Can’t We Talk about Something More Pleasant? By Roz Chast Roz Chast’s parents have lived in the same apartment for decades. As her parents age, she begins to think through how she will care for them when they get older and how she wants to spend as much time with them as possible. But her parents want to have nothing to do with any of these conversations. With her classic sense of humor, Chast captures the ridiculous moments of a very difficult time in her life. This graphic memoir is so good, no wonder it was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Dylan Makes a New Friend

That’s it for this week! You can find me over on my substack Winchester Ave, over on Instagram @kdwinchester, on TikTok @kendrawinchester, or on my podcast Read Appalachia. As always, feel free to drop me a line at kendra.d.winchester@gmail.com. For even MORE bookish content, you can find my articles on Book Riot.

If a nonfiction fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.