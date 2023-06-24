Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals Under $5 This Weekend

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Lord of the Fly Fest
$2.99 Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky 
Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster
$2.99 Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda 
The Darkest Corners
$1.99 The Darkest Corners by Kara Thomas
The Revolution of Birdie Randolph
$2.99 The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert
This Book Is Gay
$.99 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
A Dark and Hollow Star
$1.99 A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth 
Renegades
$1.99 Renegades by Marissa Meyer
A Pirate's Life for She: Swashbuckling Women Through the Ages
$1.99 A Pirate's Life for She: Swashbuckling Women Through the Ages by Laura Sook Duncombe
Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman
$1.99 Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee
The Ghosts of Rose Hill
$2.99 The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R. M. Romero
