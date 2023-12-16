Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for December 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rosewood
$1.99 Rosewood by Sayantani DasGupta
Three Dark Crowns
$2.99 Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
The Program
$1.99 The Program by Suzanne Young
This Time It's Real
$1.99 This Time It's Real by Ann Liang
Swipe Right for Murder
$2.99 Swipe Right for Murder by Derek Milman
The 99 Boyfriends of Micah Summers
$1.99 The 99 Boyfriends of Micah Summers by Adam Sass
Incarceron
$1.99 Incarceron by Catherine Fisher
The Christmas Clash
$1.99 The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park
Family of Liars
$1.99 Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
A Girl's Guide to Love and Magic
$1.99 A Girl's Guide to Love and Magic by Debbie Rigaud
