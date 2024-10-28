The Best Thrillers of the Last Decade

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years Because publishing is not stingy in its overall quantity release for mystery and thriller books, I decided to split the Best of the Past 10 Years into one for just mysteries and now one for just thrillers. While a book can be both a mystery and a thriller, for each list I focused on either the mystery or the thriller being the major component for the majority of the book. Once again, I counted the past ten years as books published in the US from 2014 through the year 2023, and I broke my picks out into categories for what the book is the best of to hit a wide range of tropes and reading tastes.

My Mama Told Me You Better Shop Around: 5 Great Romances Set in Bookstores To celebrate the news that there is another romance bookstore opening—Friends to Lovers in Alexandria, VA—I have a list of fun bookstore romances! These five are just the tip of the bookstore romance novel iceberg. There are a LOT. Because bookstores can be very romantic! For starters, you're surrounded by famous literary love stories.



Must-Read New Middle Grade Graphic Novels for Fall These eight must-read graphic novels are about being new in school, coping with parental figures, making friends, and even dealing with seasonal spookiness, and each is combined with energetic illustrations that will keep the attention of both avid and reluctant readers. 10 Showstopping Bookish Doormats Now, perhaps you'd rather your welcome mats to be, y'know, welcoming. Or maybe you have your sights set on a doormat featuring a different book or author. Either way, I've got you. From more general doormats announcing you are probably reading, to more specific ones paying homage to certain books, you'll no doubt find the bookish doormat of your dreams on this list. Now, you'll want people coming to your door (perhaps even unannounced!) just to show off your gorgeous and unique doormat. That's a monumental feat from where I'm standing.