The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Because publishing is not stingy in its overall quantity release for mystery and thriller books, I decided to split the Best of the Past 10 Years into one for just mysteries and now one for just thrillers. While a book can be both a mystery and a thriller, for each list I focused on either the mystery or the thriller being the major component for the majority of the book. Once again, I counted the past ten years as books published in the US from 2014 through the year 2023, and I broke my picks out into categories for what the book is the best of to hit a wide range of tropes and reading tastes.

So what is a thriller, and why can you find it in other genres like SFF? Thrillers rely heavily on eliciting a response from the reader to make things feel intense. Many times this is done through quick pacing, but it can also be through heightened elements like action and suspense. While a cozy mystery wants to lull you into a feeling of relaxed reading, a thriller wants you to be excited, flying through pages. Using different tropes and hooks, these 10 thrillers had me fully invested, tearing through the stories, and aware that if I wanted to get any sleep I should not pick them up before bed.