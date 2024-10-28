My Mama Told Me You Better Shop Around: 5 Great Romances Set in Bookstores
To celebrate the news that there is another romance bookstore opening—Friends to Lovers in Alexandria, VA—I have a list of fun bookstore romances! These five are just the tip of the bookstore romance novel iceberg. There are a LOT. Because bookstores can be very romantic! For starters, you’re surrounded by famous literary love stories. Perhaps you dream of meeting in your favorite section, your hands touching as you reach for the same book. Or maybe you see someone staring at you in ‘Personal Growth.’ (Harry and Sally 5eva!) However you imagine your bookstore meet-cute, these five romance novels set in bookstores are sure to have you swooning in the stacks.
The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
In order to get her nosy family off her back about her love life, bookstore owner Tansy Adams tells them she’s dating the gorgeous cover model on a recent romance release. Tansy prefers the company of books to people, so there’s little chance her family will ask to meet her girlfriend. But then the actual model walks through the doors of her store. Gemma van Dalen, the heir to a publishing house fortune, is in need of a spouse in order to inherit her millions. So when she learns Tansy has been claiming to date her, they strike a bargain. They’ll have a marriage of convenience, then Gemma will get her money, and she’ll help Tansy get her bookstore back on its feet. But all the time they start spending together pretending to be in love starts to work its magic on them, and it’s possible they may have found their happily ever after.
Read Between the Lines (Ms. Right) by Rachel Lacey
This romance goes from enemies-to-lovers to under the covers, pun intended. Rosie Taft is a Manhattan bookstore owner who has recently been flirting with sapphic romance author Brie online. Janet Breslin is a secret author and a tough-as-nails property manager who has just terminated the lease on Rosie’s bookstore. Needless to say, they hate one another with a passion. But when they discover they have been writing to one another online, will it turn that passion into love?
Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
When Lizzy Chung’s career as a high-powered attorney hits a rough patch, she returns to her small California hometown to lick her wounds. There she runs into her childhood bestie, Jack, a bookkeeper at his family’s brewery. Jack has always secretly loved Lizzie, but never said anything about it. But when she decides they should rescue the town’s failing bookstore and run it themselves, their close proximity might show Jack that she loves him too.
Better Than Fiction by Alexa Martin
Despite the fact that her grandmother owned a bookstore, Drew Young hates books. So it’s a surprise to everyone, Drew included, when she inherits the bookstore, complete with a book club filled with meddlesome old ladies. Jasper Williams is an author who meets Drew at a book event at her store and decides he will teach her to love books. But their lessons on books turn to lessons on love. And when messy drama threatens the store’s future, Drew will have to decide if she wants to follow this storybook romance to the last page.
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
And last, but not least, this charming small-town story of rules and romance. When Maggie takes over her bestie’s bookstore in Bell River, she discovers it comes with a rule: no selling books from this century. Not one for rules, or being told what she can do, Maggie starts an underground book club to discuss the forbidden titles. As she learns about literature while avoiding the town’s strict literary society, she begins to fall for Malcolm, a shy bibliophile who teaches Maggie that a little order isn’t always bad. This is not just a love story but a love letter to books!
That is all for me today, love lovers! I had a blast talking about kissing books with you. (Okay, at you.) If you want even more bookish romance, try these romance novels featuring librarians in love. And if you want to hear about more romance books, or all sorts of other genres, be sure to subscribe to the All the Books! podcast. Until next time, see ya, hope you get your HEA.
If a romance fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here