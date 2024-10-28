In order to get her nosy family off her back about her love life, bookstore owner Tansy Adams tells them she’s dating the gorgeous cover model on a recent romance release. Tansy prefers the company of books to people, so there’s little chance her family will ask to meet her girlfriend. But then the actual model walks through the doors of her store. Gemma van Dalen, the heir to a publishing house fortune, is in need of a spouse in order to inherit her millions. So when she learns Tansy has been claiming to date her, they strike a bargain. They’ll have a marriage of convenience, then Gemma will get her money, and she’ll help Tansy get her bookstore back on its feet. But all the time they start spending together pretending to be in love starts to work its magic on them, and it’s possible they may have found their happily ever after.