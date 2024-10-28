New Native American Books to Read in November

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I saw a TikTok recently (I know, but hear me out) that talked about the theory of physical environments shaping languages. In it, @danniesbrain explained how more tropical and warmer climates tended to have more tone-dependent and vowel-filled language, while colder climates have consonants, which require less precise vocalizations.

There is also the very real effect that people have on their environments, which can be seen explicitly and tragically in how the genocide of America’s Indigenous populations resulted in climate change that is still felt today. This was because, like all Indigenous people, the people of the Americas had grown and learned with their physical environments — and the resulting ecosystem became dependent on them just as they’d become dependent on it.