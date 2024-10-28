8 Short Horror Books to Read Start to Finish on Halloween Night

Halloween approaches! Even if you’re not usually a horror reader, this is the perfect time to dip your toe in those bloody waters. I just finished a Halloween-themed readathon this weekend, which I do every year with a couple of friends, and I always look forward to it. Reading a book cover-to-cover, especially in one sitting, is a very different experience than reading a chapter or two at a time. Especially when it comes to horror books, immersing yourself entirely in the story by reading it all at once allows the tension to build more effectively, and reading late into the night invites your rational brain to take a back seat while your lizard brain panics at the strange sound you just heard.

If you’d like to give it a try, I’ve selected eight horror books you can read cover-to-cover on Halloween. They include novellas and graphic novels, and they’re all ones that I either have already read and loved or are at the top of my TBR: that means plenty of queer horror. (You’re welcome.) There are so many more short horror reads out there, though, so consider this your invitation to build your own custom Halloween TBR.