Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted a “welcome” mat that reads “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.” I spent most of my adult life believing they didn’t exist, so I’d resigned myself to doing without. But! I should’ve known better than to doubt artistic folks, and Etsy in general. Looking for bookish doormats for this post, I was delighted beyond measure to find that there are not one but two versions of my dream doormat. Now, nobody can say I didn’t warn them.

Now, perhaps you’d rather your welcome mats to be, y’know, welcoming. Or maybe you have your sights set on a doormat featuring a different book or author. Either way, I’ve got you. From more general doormats announcing you are probably reading, to more specific ones paying homage to certain books, you’ll no doubt find the bookish doormat of your dreams on this list. Now, you’ll want people coming to your door (perhaps even unannounced!) just to show off your gorgeous and unique doormat. That’s a monumental feat from where I’m standing.