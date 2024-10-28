10 Showstopping Bookish Doormats
For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted a “welcome” mat that reads “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.” I spent most of my adult life believing they didn’t exist, so I’d resigned myself to doing without. But! I should’ve known better than to doubt artistic folks, and Etsy in general. Looking for bookish doormats for this post, I was delighted beyond measure to find that there are not one but two versions of my dream doormat. Now, nobody can say I didn’t warn them.
Now, perhaps you’d rather your welcome mats to be, y’know, welcoming. Or maybe you have your sights set on a doormat featuring a different book or author. Either way, I’ve got you. From more general doormats announcing you are probably reading, to more specific ones paying homage to certain books, you’ll no doubt find the bookish doormat of your dreams on this list. Now, you’ll want people coming to your door (perhaps even unannounced!) just to show off your gorgeous and unique doormat. That’s a monumental feat from where I’m standing.
Don’t believe me? Grab a coffee, sit down, and scroll. I promise you’ll find at least one doormat you can’t live without.
This is it. The pinnacle. The Divine Comedy doormat I’ve wanted for years. You better believe I’m getting my hands on this one as soon as I can. $109
Priorities, y’all. Priorities. You can make yours clear with this books and coffee doormat. $36+
I didn’t know I needed this “hell is other people” doormat until I saw it. $58
Now, this is a welcoming welcome mat. For all the Lord of the Rings fans out there, this one’s for you. $39+
It’s important to let visitors know who you are. This Alice in Wonderland doormat does just that. $31+
Is Pemberley your spiritual home? Announce it to all and sundry. $34
Is yours a “no shoes inside” household? Let everyone know from the get-go. $103
Some people bring wine bottles. Make it very clear that you’d rather they just brought books. $31+
If you want people to know what you’re doing, this “probably reading” doormat is for you. $36+
Are you a romance or erotica superfan? Look no further than this doormat that lets everyone know you’re probably reading smut. $36+
Can’t get enough of bookish goods? Stock up on autumnal bookish decor items, Studio Ghibli reading nook decor, and more.