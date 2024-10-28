a doormat outside a door on gravel. doormat reads "this house runs on coffee and books"
10 Showstopping Bookish Doormats

Would you love a DIVINE COMEDY doormat? What about a LORD OF THE RINGS one? Whatever you like, you'll find it here.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted a “welcome” mat that reads “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.” I spent most of my adult life believing they didn’t exist, so I’d resigned myself to doing without. But! I should’ve known better than to doubt artistic folks, and Etsy in general. Looking for bookish doormats for this post, I was delighted beyond measure to find that there are not one but two versions of my dream doormat. Now, nobody can say I didn’t warn them.

Now, perhaps you’d rather your welcome mats to be, y’know, welcoming. Or maybe you have your sights set on a doormat featuring a different book or author. Either way, I’ve got you. From more general doormats announcing you are probably reading, to more specific ones paying homage to certain books, you’ll no doubt find the bookish doormat of your dreams on this list. Now, you’ll want people coming to your door (perhaps even unannounced!) just to show off your gorgeous and unique doormat. That’s a monumental feat from where I’m standing.

Don’t believe me? Grab a coffee, sit down, and scroll. I promise you’ll find at least one doormat you can’t live without.

Abandon all hope doormat
Image from DamnGoodDoormats on Etsy

This is it. The pinnacle. The Divine Comedy doormat I’ve wanted for years. You better believe I’m getting my hands on this one as soon as I can. $109

This house runs on books doormat
Image from 2DayGiftsCo on Etsy

Priorities, y’all. Priorities. You can make yours clear with this books and coffee doormat. $36+

Hell is other people doormat
Image from Artsydoormats on Etsy

I didn’t know I needed this “hell is other people” doormat until I saw it. $58

Welcome weary traveller doormat
Image from MuckOffDoormats on Etsy

Now, this is a welcoming welcome mat. For all the Lord of the Rings fans out there, this one’s for you. $39+

We're all mad here doormat
Image from TouchUpShop on Etsy

It’s important to let visitors know who you are. This Alice in Wonderland doormat does just that. $31+

My other home is Pemberley doormat
Image from TheTurningLeaves on Etsy

Is Pemberley your spiritual home? Announce it to all and sundry. $34

Off with your shoes doormat
Image from KillerDoormats on Etsy

Is yours a “no shoes inside” household? Let everyone know from the get-go. $103

I hope you brought books doormat
Image from TouchUpShop on Etsy

Some people bring wine bottles. Make it very clear that you’d rather they just brought books. $31+

probably reading doormat
Image from 2DayGiftsCo

If you want people to know what you’re doing, this “probably reading” doormat is for you. $36+

Hello I am probably reading smut doormat
Image from 2DayGiftsCo

Are you a romance or erotica superfan? Look no further than this doormat that lets everyone know you’re probably reading smut. $36+

