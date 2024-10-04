The Best New Books Out This Month, According to Indie Booksellers
The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers
This is a mix of September and October releases, and I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure why the Indie Next List is organized this way. Maybe the publication dates shifted since they were nominated, or maybe indie booksellers are just mysterious that way.
New Horror for October Because It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
This year, there are sooooo many good horror books coming out to celebrate the season. You’ll see plenty from horror staples like Nick Cutter and Richard Chizmar. But this October is also going to introduce us to some new spooky authors on the scene. For instance, check out Del Sandeen’s gothic horror debut.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
We have a new book on the list this week! Most of the time, the most read books on Goodreads stays pretty similar week to week, shifting slightly but keeping most of the same names. That’s true of numbers two through five of the most read books this week, but number one is appearing here for the first time. I won’t spoil what it is, but here are some hints: it came out last year, and there’s a good reason that it rose to popularity in this precise week…also, you might want to read it while sipping a specific seasonal beverage.
8 Recent and Forthcoming Children’s Book Adaptations
If you’re on the lookout for something to watch with your kids now and in the near future, these excellent children’s book adaptations might be right for you. The children’s book selections here cover a wide range of genres. There’s a book that explores the struggles of a young girl during a war, a boy who can create anything with his magical crayon, a mystical world up in the trees, Greek gods and goddesses battling it out, superheroes and heroines saving the world, and many more stories for kids.
3 Must-Read Working Class Memoirs
I love working-class memoirs and the strong narrative voices they bring. Over the course of a few hundred pages, we get to listen to someone tell their story in their own words. So if you are looking to read more stories like this, here are a few titles to get you started.
