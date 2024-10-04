3 Must-Read Working Class Memoirs

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

As a person from a working-class background here in America, I am well aware that there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding working class people. Far too often, media outlets paint working-class stories as just white, rural men wearing coveralls and hardhats. But in reality, working class people come from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. They’re the cashier at the Dollar Tree or the waitress at your local Waffle House. They’re DoorDash drivers and paper mill workers.

But working class people rarely get to tell our own stories, and when we do, it’s usually people who have—against all odds—broken through barriers, gone to college, and have been deemed “acceptable” by society at large. Despite these barriers, working class people are still out here sharing our stories with the world.