The Wild Robot Can a robot survive in the wilderness? When robot Roz opens her eyes for the first time, she discovers that she is all alone on a remote, wild island. She has no idea how she got there or what her purpose is–but she knows she needs to survive. After battling a violent storm and escaping a vicious bear attack, she realizes that her only hope for survival is to adapt to her surroundings and learn from the island's unwelcoming animal inhabitants. As Roz slowly befriends the animals, the island starts to feel like home–until, one day, the robot's mysterious past comes back to haunt her.

Film adaptations can be hit-or-miss, especially with children’s books. Consider adapting a picture book of approximately 500–700 words into a full-length feature film; the plot needs to be stretched to provide enough story. Then there’s the question of how to adapt the book for film so that the audience—the kids—approves.

If you’re on the lookout for something to watch with your kids now and in the near future, these excellent children’s book adaptations might be right for you. The children’s book selections here cover a wide range of genres. There’s a book that explores the struggles of a young girl during a war, a boy who can create anything with his magical crayon, a mystical world up in the trees, Greek gods and goddesses battling it out, superheroes and heroines saving the world, and many more stories for kids. Some of the books in here are beloved children’s classics that have finally been adapted, while others are newer works that resonate with a younger audience. Some are entire children’s series that have been or will be adapted for film.

As in other areas of publishing, however, children’s literature suffers from a lack of diversity. Though I was able to identify children’s books by authors of color that are currently being produced or have recently been adapted into film, I admit that it was a struggle—somewhat of an evidence of a dearth that, in an ideal world, should not even exist. Yes, children’s books are becoming more diverse than in the previous decades, but film adaptations continue to exclude them. Studios and producers need to put a spotlight on children’s books written and illustrated by people of color. Before curating my selection, I’ve seen an upcoming list of children’s book movie adaptations, and to my dismay, few, if any, represent diversity and inclusion. I hope this changes soon.

In the meantime, here are eight recent and forthcoming children’s books adaptations:

White Bird by R.J. Palacio The film was released internationally in 2023, and it’s now coming to the United States in October 2024. It stars Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, and Olivia Ross and is based on Palacio’s graphic novel White Bird, which came out in 2019. The book expands on the universe established by Palacio’s novel Wonder, which was also adapted into a film. White Bird focuses on Julian’s grandmother, Sara Blum, whom he refers to as Grand-mère, or grandmother in French, and her story. She narrates her time during World War II in occupied France—how she escaped from persecution but lost someone she loved along the way.

Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson The film debuted in theaters back in August. It’s based on Johnson’s 1955 book of the same name and stars Zachary Levi, Zoey Deschanel, and Benjamin Bottani, among others. It follows the titular character as he draws various things with his purple crayon, including a moon, a path, a shortcut, and a forest. The book is regarded as a classic of children’s literature. However, the film adaptation is thought to be a sequel to the book, so don’t be surprised if the story is somewhat different.

The Sea Of Monsters by Rick Riordan The Percy Jackson and The Olympians middle grade books are being remade as a television series after two film adaptations in which the lead character was aged up to be a teen. In this new installment of the popular children’s book series, the main character is finally in middle school. Season two of the TV series, which will premiere in 2025, will be based on the second book, The Sea of Monsters. It continues from where the first book, The Lightning Thief, left off. Percy and his friends must defend Camp Half Blood, the home of the demigods, from monster attacks.

The Twits by Roald Dahl, illustrated by Quentin Blake Based on Dahl’s children’s book of the same name, the film will be available for streaming in 2025. The cast includes Johnny Vegas, Margo Mantindale, Natalie Portman, and Emilia Clarke. The story revolves around a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Twit, and their seemingly horrible behavior toward each other and some animals. They would bring in animals to play pranks on each other, such as Mr. Twit putting a frog on Mrs. Twit’s bed and Mrs. Twit retaliating by adding worms to Mr. Twit’s spaghetti! They would also occasionally eat “bird pies” baked from captured birds. In addition to these, the Twits have monkeys as pets, which they treat cruelly. But the monkeys are fed up, so they devise a plan to prevent birds from being turned into more pies.

Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō (The Mysterious Candy Store) series by Reiko Hiroshima Some of Hiroshima’s children’s books are being adapted for the big screen, and the film will debut in Japan in December. The series has many elements of Japanese magical realism. It revolves around an elusive candy store called Zenitendō, which only shows itself to a select few, likely those who currently face problems in their lives. Beniko, the owner, offers suggestions on which types of treats are best for different people—a cure-all for their ailments.

The Faraway Tree series by Enid Blyton The English author’s series of children’s books will be adapted into a film, which will be released in 2025. The film’s title, The Magic Faraway Tree, is based on the title of Blyton’s second book in the series. Actors including Andrew Garfield and Rebecca Ferguson have been cast in roles. The story was inspired by English folklore and follows three friends, Jo, Bessie, and Fanny, as they discover a magical world and strange creatures in the trees near their country home. Fortunately, they form friendships with these creatures.

Anpanman series by Takashi Yanase In June, a new Anpanman film, a long-running franchise in Japan, premiered there and was a huge success. The film is an adaptation of the children’s book series Anpanman by Takashi Yanase. Because of the books, Anpanman has become a popular superhero figure in Japan. Since 1989, they’ve been releasing new Anpanman films for fans. In this new adaptation, the story centers on Baikinman, the hero’s enemy, as he transforms into the hero in his own story. It’s a meta conceit that fans shouldn’t miss.

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tọlá Okogwu Okogwu’s children’s book will be adapted into a film and released sometime in 2025. It’s currently in production. The middle grade novel draws on Marvel comics and follows Onyeka, a British Nigerian girl who never imagined her hate hair would be her greatest asset. Onyeka has always been self-conscious of her curly hair. Because of it, she’s ridiculed by those around her. When her best friend has an accident and nearly drowns, Onyeka’s magical hair fortunately saves her. This is when she realizes she possesses magical powers and belongs to a group of people who can do the same.

