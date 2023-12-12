The Best New Book Releases Out December 12, 2023

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

The new year, somehow, is right around the corner, and Liberty Hardy has a great list of 36 books to look forward to in 2024. If your feet are still firmly planted in 2023, The Atlantic has offered up their list of the best books of the year, and Libro.fm has shared a list of the most popular audiobooks.

New releases-wise, this is an interesting time. There are indie releases out or coming out — like Only For the Brave At Heart: Essays Rethinking Race, Crime, and Justice by Leon Pettiway, a Buddhist monk who seeks to reframe our views around humanity and race; and When Language Broke Open, edited by Alan Pelaez Lopez, an anthology of 45 queer Black Latine writers who use poetry, prose, and visual art to tell their stories.