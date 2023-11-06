Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: November 6, 2023 Deals Nov 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Cousins by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal $2.99 Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong Get This Deal $2.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $4.99 Final Girls by Riley Sager Get This Deal $1.99 The Big Four by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $1.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Uprising of Mesopunk Books Goodreads Releases Statement on "Review Bombing" Is tome. Your Secret to Finally Finishing Your Novel? What Are The Book-Owning and Book-Reading Habits of Americans? Two New Reports Shed Insight Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based On a Vague Description? How Isaac’s Reading List on HEARTSTOPPER is Diversifying Booklists