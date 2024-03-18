Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: March 18, 2024 Deals Mar 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 A Good Day to Pie by Misha Popp Get This Deal $2.99 Into the Water by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal $4.99 The Edge by David Baldacci Get This Deal $1.99 Identity by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $3.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Atlantic's List of The Great American Novels 9 of the Best Villains in Literature The Best Romantasy Audiobooks to Sweep You Away 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy Librarians Lock Autauga-Prattville Public Library in Protest After Director Fired by Board