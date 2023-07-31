Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: July 31, 2023 Deals Jul 31, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala Get This Deal $1.99 The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Mark Haddon Get This Deal $2.99 Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns Get This Deal $1.99 The Mystery of the Blue Jar and The Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $2.99 Four Leaf Cleaver by Maddie Day Get This Deal You Might Also Like Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? Criminally Hot: 15 New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2023 Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 8 New Nonfiction Books Being Released in August 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?