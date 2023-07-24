Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: July 24, 2023 Deals Jul 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson Get This Deal $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $2.99 More Than Meets the Eye by Iris Johansen Get This Deal $2.99 Read Herring Hunt by V.M. Burns Get This Deal $2.99 Steeped in Secrets by Lauren Elliot Get This Deal $1.99 Dead Giveaway by Brenda Novak Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Fantasy Novels Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2023 Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines? Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Enchantment & Intrigue: Magical Cozy Mysteries to Enliven Your Bookshelf