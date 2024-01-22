Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: January 22, 2024 Deals Jan 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy Get This Deal $2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal $2.99 The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian Get This Deal $0.99 A Fatal Obsession by Faith Martin Get This Deal $2.99 The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $4.99 The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists