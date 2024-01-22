Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: January 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
Get This Deal
Scorched Grace
$1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
Get This Deal
What Never Happened
$2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
The Lies You Told
$1.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Get This Deal
The Flight Attendant
$2.99 The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian
Get This Deal
A Fatal Obsession
$0.99 A Fatal Obsession by Faith Martin
Get This Deal
The House of Silk
$2.99 The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
The Betel Nut Tree Mystery
$4.99 The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal