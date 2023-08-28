Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: August 28, 2023 Deals Aug 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala Get This Deal $2.99 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides Get This Deal $1.99 Murder Under a Red Moon by Harini Nagendra Get This Deal $5.99 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton Get This Deal $2.99 The Good Girl by Mary Kubica Get This Deal $2.99 The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Award-Winning Historical Fiction Books Stay Out of the Forest: 10 of the Best Horror and Mystery Novels Set in the Woods 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Who’s Tried to Buy Their Way Onto the New York Times Best Seller List? 10 Terrific Transhumanist Sci-Fi Books