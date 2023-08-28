Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: August 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Arsenic and Adobo 
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo  by Mia P. Manansala 
The Silent Patient
$2.99 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Murder Under a Red Moon
$1.99 Murder Under a Red Moon by Harini Nagendra
Birnam Wood
$5.99 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton 
The Good Girl
$2.99 The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
The Muralist
$2.99 The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro
