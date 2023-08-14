Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: August 14, 2023 Deals Aug 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi Get This Deal $4.99 The Cipher by Isabella Maldonado Get This Deal $3.99 The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding Get This Deal $4.99 Black Water Rising by Attica Locke Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Lives by Peter Swanson Get This Deal $3.99 The Survivor by Iris Johansen Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time 20 Must-Read Books About Books 9 Books That Were Made to be Reread 12 Hot Picks By Popular Book Clubs For August 2023 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead Affordable Book Depository Alternatives