Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: April 8, 2024 Deals Apr 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Forest of Stolen Girl by June Hur Get This Deal $3.99 Murder on Tour by V.M. Burns Get This Deal $2.99 Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney Get This Deal $1.99 Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty Get This Deal $6.99 The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal