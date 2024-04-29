Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: April 29, 2024 Deals Apr 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $4.99 Rhode Island Red by Charlotte Carter Get This Deal $2.99 I Didn't Do It by Jaime Lynn Hendricks Get This Deal $1.99 Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea Get This Deal $1.99 Cocaine Blues by Kerry Greenwood Get This Deal $2.99 Silverview by John le Carré Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week That Old Back Magic: 9 Must-Read Historical Fantasy Books The Most Popular Nonfiction Books of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written 35 of the Best Bookstores in the USA 8 Grim and Gruesome Medical Horror Books