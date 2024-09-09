The Best Historical Fiction Books of the 21st Century (So Far)
The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far)
We’re nearly a quarter into the 21st century, which means there are hundreds of books published this century with equal chances of being terrible and amazing! Recently, The New York Times released their 100 Best Books of the 21st Century list. This list isn’t exactly controversial, but it’s full of the exact kind of books you expect to see on bestseller lists. There is more to being an excellent book than being marketable. Every reader has their own scale of what makes a book good for them, including plot, characters, writing style, and general vibes. For historical fiction readers, this scale can also include historical accuracy and details.
The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths
Best Of lists have been very popular for some time and I am not immune from the curiosity of needing to click them and see what was selected—whether to agree, disagree, or find new-to-me reads! But many times, I do ask myself how the lists were put together, which I think is important when you’re saying “these are, in my opinion, the best books.” So, I went into this list with that in mind and decided to start by establishing some parameters.
New YA Books Out This Week, September 9, 2024
Last week offered up a huge array of new books, and this week is no different. I have about 25 new YA titles on my release list, though it is likely even higher than that. Let’s take a look at a few of the ones you’ll want to know about across as wide an array of genres and formats as possible.
The Joy of Neurodivergent Romance Novels
Neurodivergent is an umbrella term that is defined slightly differently depending on the source. It includes autistic people as well as people with ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourette syndrome, and more. If you are neurodivergent, reading romance novels about neurodivergent characters is a great way to see yourself in a story with a happy ending. If you’re neurotypical, they’re a way to get a better idea of what it’s like to be neurodivergent but wrapped up in an entertaining and moving love story.
Scary AI, Vampires, and More Terrors
It’s the 9th, and because of scheduling, this is the first Fright Stuff of September! How wild, how unfair, considering September marks the true beginning of Spooky Season. So, to make it up to you, this week I don’t really have a theme. I’m just throwing all the terrors at you. Because September is all about getting scary and priming yourself for the scariest (and best) month of all (October, duh).
A Must-Read Before the Upcoming U.S. Presidential Election
I did not truly understand what psychological warfare is before reading this book. Sure, I knew that people in power or formerly in power would tell blatant lies in speeches and on the internet and I had categorized this behavior as both ignorant and hateful. After reading this book, I now understand how diabolically strategic these lies, often in the form of stories, truly are.
Decorate Your Reading Nook, Studio Ghibli Style
I’ve picked out 10 things you can buy right now to decorate your reading nook, Studio Ghibli style. Whether you’re looking to make big, obvious changes to your reading nook or just bring a little Ghibli-esque fun to your space, the items on the list below can help. I’m sorry I couldn’t include memorabilia for every single Ghibli film, but hopefully I captured one of your favorites here.
